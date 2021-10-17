Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ERF. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $804,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Enerplus by 50.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,600 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Enerplus by 12.1% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,067,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 331,634 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Enerplus by 251.1% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 109,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 78,100 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Enerplus by 4.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 350,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ERF. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC increased their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $9.28 on Friday. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

