Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) PT Raised to C$2.75 at CIBC

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ESVIF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.30 to C$2.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

