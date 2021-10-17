Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 14,150 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,394 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter valued at about $657,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1,443.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 7,320,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,296,000 after buying an additional 352,728 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,064,929,000 after buying an additional 3,117,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 183,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBS opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $17.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

