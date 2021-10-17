EnterCoin (ENTRC) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EnterCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. EnterCoin has a market cap of $80,509.22 and approximately $20,481.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00043912 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.67 or 0.00206290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00092452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

