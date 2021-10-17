Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives $26.80 Average PT from Analysts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPD. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.7% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 44,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 157,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 138,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.25. 4,725,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,820,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

