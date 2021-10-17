Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Raised to Buy at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ENTOF opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. Entra ASA has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10.

About Entra ASA

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had a property portfolio of 73 properties with a total area of approximately 1.05 million square meters. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

