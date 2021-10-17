Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Raised to Buy at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ENTOF opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. Entra ASA has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10.
About Entra ASA
See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Entra ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entra ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.