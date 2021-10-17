Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPHYU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

Get Epiphany Technology Acquisition alerts:

Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPHYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.