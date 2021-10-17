Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 171 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 9,732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

NYSE PGR opened at $91.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.63.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,145,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,825.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,063 shares of company stock worth $8,373,977. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.