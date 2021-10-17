Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,828 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 235.5% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 63,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,183,000 after buying an additional 22,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $75.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,875.50 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.86 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $229.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.07 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $238,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $131,463.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,045 shares of company stock worth $780,342 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.