Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Symrise AG’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Symrise in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Symrise from €105.00 ($123.53) to €110.00 ($129.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symrise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20. Symrise has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $37.54.

About Symrise

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

