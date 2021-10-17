Ethereum Yield Trading Up 11.6% Over Last Week (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be bought for $5.76 or 0.00009355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a total market capitalization of $576,217.06 and $1,429.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum Yield Profile

ETHY is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

