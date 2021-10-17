Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will announce sales of $65.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.93 million to $71.92 million. Euronav reported sales of $205.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $397.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $365.00 million to $416.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $813.26 million, with estimates ranging from $717.60 million to $888.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.35 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EURN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE EURN traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,560,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,822. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Euronav’s payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Euronav by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,334,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,034,000 after purchasing an additional 107,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Euronav by 57.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,813,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,799 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Euronav by 26.8% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,800,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,420,000 after purchasing an additional 802,817 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Euronav by 22.0% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,805,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,149,000 after purchasing an additional 505,620 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Euronav by 11.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,916,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 200,546 shares during the period. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

