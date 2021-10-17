Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the September 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Approximately 18.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 330,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,391. The company has a market capitalization of $424.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.49. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

EVLO has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,030,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,421,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 3.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,095,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,536,000 after buying an additional 107,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 213,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,291,000 after purchasing an additional 123,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.