Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Natixis

Natixis lowered its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.05% of Everest Re Group worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,100,000 after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,843,000 after acquiring an additional 224,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after acquiring an additional 101,966 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,368,000 after acquiring an additional 106,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 905,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,181,000 after acquiring an additional 39,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.88.

Shares of RE stock opened at $278.46 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $193.62 and a 12 month high of $281.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.66. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

