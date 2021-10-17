Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $107.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,403.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Evofem Biosciences
Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.
