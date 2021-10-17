Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $107.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,403.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVFM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 68.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,009,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,077 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 279.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,668,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,579 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $4,087,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 555.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,697,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,714 shares during the period. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

