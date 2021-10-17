Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €28.00 by Nord/LB

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective from Nord/LB in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EVK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.20 ($37.88).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

FRA:EVK opened at €27.54 ($32.40) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.84. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.