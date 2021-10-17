Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 345,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,931 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $42,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

EXAS opened at $98.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.39. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $89.65 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. The company had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.44.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,042. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.