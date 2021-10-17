eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in eXp World by 15.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in eXp World in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 100.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in eXp World by 5.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in eXp World by 5.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jian Cheng sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,700 shares of company stock valued at $17,976,930 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXPI shares. TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $48.59 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.69 and a beta of 3.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

