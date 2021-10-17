extraDNA (XDNA) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. extraDNA has a total market cap of $535,820.77 and $65,003.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, extraDNA has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

