Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Update

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the September 15th total of 142,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 683,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOLGF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 191,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,443. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.17.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Its projects include Beetaloo Basin, Karroo Basin, and Makó Trough. The company was founded on January 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

