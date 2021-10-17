Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Update

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the September 15th total of 142,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 683,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FOLGF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 191,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,443. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.17.
About Falcon Oil & Gas
