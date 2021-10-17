Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives $56.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of FURCF remained flat at $$51.68 during trading hours on Friday. 160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44. Faurecia S.E. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

