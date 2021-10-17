FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

OPFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of FG New America Acquisition stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. FG New America Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

