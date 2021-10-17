Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

FNF stock opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $672,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,817,821. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

