Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Short Interest Down 40.6% in September

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 671,500 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the September 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other Finance Of America Companies news, Director Brian L. Libman bought 25,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $130,480.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Graham Fleming bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 55,287 shares of company stock worth $284,681 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOA. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth about $590,081,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth about $13,311,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth about $9,156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth about $7,923,000. Finally, Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $3,816,000.

Shares of NYSE FOA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 210,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Finance Of America Companies has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $389.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Finance Of America Companies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

