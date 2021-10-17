Financial Analysis: MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MassRoots and DigitalOcean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MassRoots N/A -207.62% N/A DigitalOcean N/A N/A N/A

30.6% of DigitalOcean shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of MassRoots shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MassRoots and DigitalOcean’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MassRoots $10,000.00 3,004.22 -$14.71 million N/A N/A DigitalOcean $318.38 million 30.04 -$43.57 million N/A N/A

MassRoots has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DigitalOcean.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MassRoots and DigitalOcean, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A DigitalOcean 0 2 8 0 2.80

DigitalOcean has a consensus price target of $72.10, indicating a potential downside of 19.09%. Given DigitalOcean’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DigitalOcean is more favorable than MassRoots.

Summary

DigitalOcean beats MassRoots on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers. The company's users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. Its customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

