Financial Contrast: Employers (NYSE:EIG) & Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

Employers (NYSE:EIG) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Employers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Employers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Employers and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Employers 20.42% 6.99% 2.14% Hippo N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Employers and Hippo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Employers $711.40 million 1.60 $119.80 million $3.10 12.95 Hippo N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A

Employers has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Employers and Hippo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Employers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hippo 0 1 0 0 2.00

Employers presently has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.04%. Hippo has a consensus price target of $5.40, suggesting a potential upside of 23.85%. Given Hippo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than Employers.

Summary

Employers beats Hippo on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business. It offers insurance focuses on select small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company was founded in April 2005 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

