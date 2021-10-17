Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.56

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.56 and last traded at $39.36, with a volume of 1725773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.93.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.10.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 35,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 99,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 10,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.