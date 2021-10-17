Financial Survey: Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) vs. PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and Finward Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL Community Bancorp $66.59 million 3.79 $3.85 million N/A N/A Finward Bancorp $69.77 million 2.09 $16.60 million N/A N/A

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than PDL Community Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and Finward Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL Community Bancorp 16.85% 8.61% 1.00% Finward Bancorp 24.33% 10.98% 1.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for PDL Community Bancorp and Finward Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats PDL Community Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

