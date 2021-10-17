Financial Survey: Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) versus The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) and The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of The Hong Kong and China Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Viking Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Viking Energy Group and The Hong Kong and China Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Hong Kong and China Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Viking Energy Group and The Hong Kong and China Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Energy Group -208.45% -4,896.40% -46.41% The Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viking Energy Group and The Hong Kong and China Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Energy Group $40.27 million 2.38 -$61.99 million N/A N/A The Hong Kong and China Gas $5.28 billion 5.30 $788.56 million N/A N/A

The Hong Kong and China Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Viking Energy Group.

Risk & Volatility

Viking Energy Group has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Hong Kong and China Gas beats Viking Energy Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About The Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities. The company supplies town gas to approximately 1.9 million customers. It also provides network connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water supply and wastewater treatment serving 2.4 million customers. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, cafÃ©, restaurant, retail sale, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

