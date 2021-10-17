First Foundation Advisors Cuts Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,510,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,045,000 after buying an additional 25,073 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 200.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 90,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,696,000 after purchasing an additional 60,554 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 133,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.2% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $168.85 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.27.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

