First Foundation Advisors Has $1.01 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,226 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Workday were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at $448,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Workday by 6.4% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 17.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Workday by 28.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Workday by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,217,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $479,528.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 579,787 shares of company stock valued at $151,807,535. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $270.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,505.42 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.62 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.40.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

