First Foundation Advisors Raises Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in The Progressive were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 9,732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,063 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,977 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

NYSE PGR opened at $91.25 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.82 and a 200-day moving average of $96.63.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

