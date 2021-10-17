First Foundation Advisors Sells 3,019 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 30,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $122.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.78.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

