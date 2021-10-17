First Foundation Advisors Sells 7,748 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 42.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,748 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $83.57 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $88.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.63. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

