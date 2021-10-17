First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lowered its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,200 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in First Horizon were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter worth $295,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,263,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,305,000 after purchasing an additional 63,935 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 62,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of FHN stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.