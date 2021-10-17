First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.96

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.96 and last traded at $56.94, with a volume of 369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.49.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,714,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,444,000 after purchasing an additional 265,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,097 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $276,961,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,559,000 after acquiring an additional 226,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,052,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,800,000 after acquiring an additional 202,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

