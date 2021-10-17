First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Down to $12.60

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.60, but opened at $12.30. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 73,705 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AG shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condire Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,035,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 80.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,224 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 37,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 31.7% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 51,775 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares during the last quarter. 30.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.