First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Raised to $212.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $208.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Maxim Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.42.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC stock opened at $210.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.04. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $122.73 and a 52 week high of $212.75.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.