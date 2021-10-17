First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in September

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7,172.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $575,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,423,000.

Get First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.97. 135,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,679. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.73. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $51.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.