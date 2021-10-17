First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,745 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.