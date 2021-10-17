Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Short Interest Update

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the September 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 485,949 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after buying an additional 22,077 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,231,000 after buying an additional 124,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

FBC stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.57. The stock had a trading volume of 281,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,842. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

