Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Shares Gap Up to $35.60

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.60, but opened at $36.85. Flowserve shares last traded at $37.94, with a volume of 6,262 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,438,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,843,000 after purchasing an additional 500,256 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 611.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 577,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 496,722 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 385,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Flowserve by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 608,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,055,000 after purchasing an additional 363,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

