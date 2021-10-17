FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 451.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in FMC were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in FMC by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 69,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 12,889 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC opened at $92.45 on Friday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

