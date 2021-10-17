Fmr LLC Cuts Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,513 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.17% of Euronet Worldwide worth $155,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 19,322.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after purchasing an additional 450,222 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,927,000 after purchasing an additional 441,810 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,357,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,508,000 after purchasing an additional 282,732 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth $37,072,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $135.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.57. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.42 and a 12 month high of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.43 and a beta of 1.62.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

