Fmr LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,080,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,234 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $147,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,553,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,690,000 after acquiring an additional 259,093 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,144,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,202,000 after buying an additional 42,967 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 919,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,456,000 after purchasing an additional 45,612 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,899,000 after purchasing an additional 105,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $137.54 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $142.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

