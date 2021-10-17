Fmr LLC Makes New Investment in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Fmr LLC purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,959,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,004,000. Fmr LLC owned about 9.05% of Century Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

NASDAQ IPSC opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.97 and a quick ratio of 18.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.90. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.53). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Therapeutics Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

