FNB Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $912.00 (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. In the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $92,597.70 and approximately $912.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00043124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.56 or 0.00203192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00091566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol (CRYPTO:FNB) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.