Formula Growth Ltd. Decreases Holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Formula Growth Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. owned about 0.23% of American Superconductor worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,020,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,310,000 after purchasing an additional 156,566 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,279,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,249,000 after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 404.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 103,081 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in American Superconductor by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 97,148 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 95,846 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of AMSC stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,452. American Superconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $474.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.09.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 27.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

