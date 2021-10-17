Formula Growth Ltd. Has $8.41 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 395.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Pinterest accounts for 1.2% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $8,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 412.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 350.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 86.9% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

PINS stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,844,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,507,271. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $89.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.63.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $4,149,089.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,089.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $455,414.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 684,160 shares of company stock worth $41,039,374. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

