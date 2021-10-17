Formula Growth Ltd. Invests $2.41 Million in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 425,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,086,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BGC Partners by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BGC Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in BGC Partners by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in BGC Partners by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 52,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

BGCP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.53. 3,041,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $512.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.05 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.90%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.